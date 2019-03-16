Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Peter's Catholic Church
100 St Peters Dr
Douglas, MI 49406
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
100 St Peters Dr
Douglas, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
100 St Peters Dr
Douglas, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwayne Holt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwayne Holt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dwayne Holt Obituary
Dwayne "Duff" Holt, age 82 of Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Duff was preceded in death by his siblings; George Holt, Doris Lapine, Ann Irwin, Darlene Troutner, Don Holt, Jack Holt, and Patricia Pearson.
He is survived by his loving wife Nancy of 42 years; son, Paul Schaffer; grand-daughters, Jennica Schaffer, Whitney Schaffer; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn McArthur, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral mass will take place Tuesday, March 19 at 11:00 A.M. with a one hour visitation prior to the service at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 100 St Peters Dr, Douglas MI. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland or St. Peter's Catholic Church. For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.