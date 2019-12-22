|
Dr. Dwight A. Kraai, 85, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019. He was born to Floyd and Winnie Kraai in Holland, a city he always cherished. Dwight was the first in his family to go to college. He earned a bachelor's degree in chemical and metallurgical engineering and his doctorate in metallurgical engineering at the University of Michigan, and his master's degree in business at the University of Pittsburgh. While in graduate school, Dwight met Carol Joynt with whom he was lovingly married for 61 years.
Dwight was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Vern. He is survived by his wife Carol, his children Dwight A. Kraai Jr., Carolyn (Cooper) and Ron Stephens, and Eric W. Kraai, grandchildren Marvin J. Cooper and Katie, Andrew D. Kraai, Ellen A. Kraai, and Walter R. Kraai, great granddaughters June and Linden Cooper, brother Frank Kraai, sister LaVonne Elhart, and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Second to his family, Dr. Kraai was proud of his work as a volunteer, activist, and crusader for climate control and awareness of the impact on South Florida, working with other distinguished professors, writers, and political leaders on the rising sea levels and holding the government accountable.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2019