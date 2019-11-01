|
|
Earl "Webb" Dalman, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Webb was preceded in death by his son earlier this week, Clif Dalman.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Joyce; children, Ron (Joyce) Dalman, Mark (Linda) Dalman, Linda (Paul) Boerman, Earl (Jan) Dalman; Neal (Jodi) Dalman; daughter-in-law, Brenda Dalman; 23 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 15 great great-grandchildren; brother, Rodger Dalman; brother-in-law, Dave (Sheryl) Vander Ploeg; sister-in-law, Marge Vander Ploeg; and sister-in-law, Judy Steggerda.
Visitation is 2:00-5:00 pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423.
A private service will be at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made to Area 12 Special Olympics or Resthaven.
The family expresses its sincere appreciation to the staff of Resthaven Good Shepherd Home for the care they demonstrated and gave to Webb.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 1, 2019