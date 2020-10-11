1/
Earl Kortering
1936 - 2020
Earl Wayne Kortering, age 84, of Holland, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020.
Earl was born in Holland, Michigan on September 27, 1936 to Bert and Henrietta Kortering. Earl graduated from Holland Public Schools and enlisted in the United States Navy where he served honorably for 13 years. After his discharge he remained living in Hawaii where he met his loving wife of many years, Betty Kortering. In 1972 they moved to Holland, Michigan and they raised a beautiful family. Earl worked hard his entire life to support his family, he was a welder by trade and worked his way up to production management.
Mr. Kortering is survived by his children, Earlene (Carl) Klein, Eric Kortering, Evette (Brian) Stezowski; grandchildren, Andrew, Justin, Tyler, Logan and Brayden; sister, Norma Brouwer, sister-n-law, Joan Kortering, many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Earl was preceded in death by his wife Betty in 2012.
The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, October 14, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, at the Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street, Holland. A funeral ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 15, at 11:00am, at the Mulder Chapel. Pastor Steven Hyma will preside over the service. Interment will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Holland Deacon's Conference, 224 West 30th Street, Holland, MI 49423.
Please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com to sign an online guestbook or to leave a memory.
Professional service entrusted to the Mulder Chapel.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
OCT
15
Funeral
11:00 AM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
