Earl Nyland, 81, of Holland, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home.
Earl was born in Graafschap on January 27, 1939, to Richard and Jeanette (Zoerman) Nyland. Earl graduated from Holland High in 1957 and went to Davenport Business College to train in accountancy. Earl worked for Fris Office Outfitters in accounting for 43 years prior to his retirement. He married Dorothy Tucker October 15, 1965. They raised their three children in Holland and were members of East Saugatuck Christian Reformed Church. Earl was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Leana Nyland in 2000, his granddaughter Kara Nyland in 2004, his grandson Sean Nyland in 2013, and his sister Audrey Whipple.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy, their children: Steve Nyland of Zeeland, Michelle and James Johnson of Zeeland, Terry and Kim Nyland of Zeeland; grandchildren: Chris, David, Skye, Ryan, Coby, Kylie; brother Roger and Elenor Nyland, sister Doris Van Tubergan, in-laws: Herb and Lois Tucker, Marv and Diane Tucker, Jay and Nancy Tucker, Sandy and Lloyd Koops, Doug and Sue Tucker; Uncle Ken and Aunt Lois Bosch, and many extended family.
A family funeral service will be held at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland 49464. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions to Hospice of Holland, Holland Christian Schools, or Hand to Hand Ministries C/O East Saugatuck CRC.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2020