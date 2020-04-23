|
Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Earl Leon VanKlompenberg, 73, of Zeeland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 20th, 2020 after a brief battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Earl was born in Zeeland to Lewis and Johanna VanKlompenberg on July 2nd, 1946. Soon after graduating from Holland Christian High School he served his country for four years in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Vietnam (1968-1969), providing telecommunications support on air bases. In 1971 Earl married Carrie Kraal. They raised their five children in Zeeland. Their house was the neighborhood gathering spot where kids came to play in the barn, walk through the creek and sled down the most perfect sledding hill. Sunday dinners with all the children and grandchildren were Earl's delight and we will miss his weekly bread baking!
Noordeloos Christian Reformed Church was their church home and second family. He served several terms as both deacon and elder, but the role he felt most passionate about was teaching catechism. Earl enjoyed his work life as well, taking over ownership of VanKlompenberg Electric upon the passing of his father in 1971. He treasured relationships with long term commercial and agricultural clients and loved his frequent interactions with staff at the electrical supply houses. Except for his extended time away each winter to enjoy some sunshine with friends in Florida, he had no plans to retire from his work.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carrie, their children and grandchildren: Shawn and Chris Gustaf (Brittni and Jordan Mack, John, Brooklyn), Tammy and Brian VandenBrink (Paige and Christian Schut, Corbin, Ainsley, Owen), Kim and Dan Hower (Kylie, Kennedy, Emma), Kenton and Selena VanKlompenberg (Eva, Isabel, Lucia) Amanda and Kyle Huizenga (Braelyn, Selah, Gracyn); siblings: Al and Judy VanKlompenberg, Sid VanKlompenberg, Larry VanKlompenberg, Ellie and Bill Toms, Joyce and Earl Rotman, Cal and Barb VanKlompenberg; in-laws: Judy VanKlompenberg, Mary VanKlompenberg, Anita and Al Zuidema, Judy and Jerry Heeringa, Karen Kraal, Cal Kraal, Shar and Ed Boerema, Ruth and Herb Boven, Deb and Scott Nutter; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Jarv VanKlompenberg and Rog VanKlompenberg, his brother-in-law Bob Kraal, and infant grandson Jacob VandenBrink. A family funeral service will be live-streamed Saturday, April 25th, 2020 at 11:00am. You are invited to join us by using either of the following links: http://www.noordelooscrc.org/m/resources/stream.cfm https://www.facebook.com/Langeland-Sterenberg-Funeral-Homes-162113063827221/
A private interment and military honors will be held in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Zeeland Christian School, or Hospice of Holland.
