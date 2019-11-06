|
Earnest E. "Ernie" Thomas, 84, of Fennville, MI passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at Golden Orchards Assisted Living. Born January 14, 1935 in Morehead, KY, he was the son of the late Jeff and Fanny (Brooks) Thomas and was the husband of the late Lois (Gregory) Thomas. Ernie was a veteran of the United States Army and had worked as a pipefitter for HJ Heinz Co. for thirty-three years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish.
Ernie is survived by his children, Jerry Thomas, Linda Hagger and Steve (Chris) Thomas; grandchildren, Steven (Amanda) Thomas, Lindsey Hagger, Matthew Hagger, Alyssa McKay and Emily Thomas; and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Alivia, Aubriee, Brianna and Maximus. He was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.
The family will receive friends at Chappell Funeral Home on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, at which time a memorial service will begin. Burial will follow in Manlius Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd., Holland, MI 49423.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 6, 2019