Edgar (Ed) Donald DeVries, 88, of Palm Springs, Florida, passed away into the loving arms of the Lord, Wednesday, May 13th, 2020. Ed was born February 10th, 1932 in Holland Michigan to Martin and Catherine (VanderLeek) DeVries as one of 7 of their sons. He moved to Palm Springs, Florida in 1963 with his wife, Shirley and his 3 children.



Ed loved the Lord with all his heart and enjoyed a wonderful life. He was married to his beautiful wife Shirley for over 60 years. After moving to Florida, he became a successful salesman, volunteer fireman, elder of his church and retired from Bonacker & Leigh. After retirement, he was able to enjoy traveling, his family who he loved and dotted over. After his wife, Shirley, passed away in 2015, he found a wonderful friendship with Marilyn Machiela. Ed did not know a stranger and was known to light up the room with his smile.



Ed was preceded in death by his wife Shirley, brothers Walter (Lois) DeVries and John (Peg) DeVries, and parents. Ed is survived by brothers Pete (Arlene) DeVries, Martin (Carol) DeVries, Cal (Barb) DeVries, Dave (Carol) DeVries daughters; Debra (Rick) Slattery, Kathy (Ron) Nugent, son Jerry DeVries, grandchildren; Shawn Slattery, Jeremy (Evelyn) Slattery, Joshua (Elizabeth) Slattery, Cassandra (Ollie) Koskinen, Tiffany Hurd, Jenna (Daryl) Clampitt, Jonathon Nugent; great- grandchildren; Sawyer Slattery, Rowan Slattery, Sophia Bellotti, Michael Bellotti, Samantha Slattery, Mackenzie Slattery, Brady Slattery, Faith Hurd, Noah Hurd.



Funeral Services will be held at the Dorsey E. Earl Smith Funeral Home TBD. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice, Trustbridge, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.

