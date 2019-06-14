|
Edith Boersen, age 96, passed away on June 12, 2019.
Edith was born in Blendon, MI. She was the oldest member of Borculo Christian Reformed Church and was a member there her entire married life. She worked in the kitchen at Zeeland Hospital and retired from there over 35 years ago. She was known for her laugh and will be dearly missed.
Edith was preceded in death by her husband, James Boersen, in 1990; and infant son, Robert Boersen
She is survived by her son, Don and Kathy Boersen; daughter, Marcia and Harv Brower; daughter, Beverly and Jerry Machiela; daughter, Nancy and Ken Glupker; 13 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Niemeyer; sister, Alma VanderVeen; sister-in-law, Arlene and Harold Jager; sister-in-law, Laura Boersen; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation is 3:00-6:00 pm Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home 251 S. State St. Zeeland, MI 49464.
Memorial services are at 4:00 pm on Monday, June 19 at Borculo Christian Reformed Church, 6464 96th Ave. Zeeland, MI 49464 with Rev. Allen Petroelje, Rev. Stephen Terpstra officiating, and grandson, Rev. Adam Barton.
Burial to take place in Borculo Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in Edith's honor to National Federation of the Blind or Cure Spinal Muscular Atrophy (Cure SMA).
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 14, 2019