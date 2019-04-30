|
Edith Docter, age 87, of Jenison, went to Glory on Monday, April 29, 2019, and is now face to face in the presence of her Lord and Savior. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Arthur. Edie was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and a beloved sister and aunt who cherished her family. Her joy in life was being together as a family, making wonderful memories together. She is missed and honored by her children, Arlene and Bruce Helder, John and Dawn Docter, Donna and Bob Driesenga, Jo and Jim Van Huis, Art and Wendy Docter, Carol and Larry Huttinga, Sharon and Tim Vander Kodde, Jim and Lori Docter, Beth and Gary Bouwman, Lisa VanDenTop; 44 grandchildren and their spouses; 71 great-grandchildren; sisters and brother, Sadie Knoper, Betty and John Templeman, Ben and Diane Zandstra; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Alvina and Bill De Boer, Al and Joyce Docter, Sharyn Docter, Hennie Docter; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone United Reformed Church, 6442 36th Ave., Hudsonville, with Rev. Philip Vos officiating. Interment will be held at Georgetown Township Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet the family on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf (Grandville) 4145 Chicago Dr. and also on Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mid-America Reformed Seminary (229 Seminary Dr., Dyer, IN 46311). Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019