1/2
Edith Maassen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Marjorie (Herlein) Maassen was born in Muskegon on September 5, 1924, youngest of eight siblings. Her upbringing taught her compassion, faith, and perseverance. She graduated from Muskegon Community College and Hope College, earning her master's degree from the University of Michigan later in life. At Hope, she studied music and organ performance and met her future husband, Pierce Maassen.
Teaching elementary school until Pierce's seminary graduation, Edith then worked by his side, playing the organ and piano and directing choirs in churches he pastored. After his 1967 death, she taught fifth grade and music in Fremont until her retirement. She had by then moved to the edge of Manistee National Forest, expressing her fierce independence and love of nature. She was the organist for Fremont United Methodist Church and remained active in her community and local government.
Edith relocated to Zeeland in 2002 to be closer to family. She found a new church home at Second Reformed, where she served as an elder and literacy volunteer. She continued her life-long loves of reading, especially history; knitting, sewing, and other needlework; and gardening, bird-watching, and observing nature. She followed politics closely, saving the Time magazine announcing President Obama's historic election with her library of books on Lincoln.
Edith's spirit is carried forward by her children, Ruth, Peter, and Lois; their partners, Tom Tamlyn, Kay Gouwens, and Chris Wiers; her grandchildren, Dmitri Brown, Emily Powers Souza, Paxton Wiers, Avril Wiers, and Lillian Maassen; and her great-grandchildren, Eleanor, June, Hazel, and Bennett.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 21, 2020
Edith was a brilliant, quiet, soft spoken, independent, gentle woman with an enormous presence in her quietness!!! A friend to all. She was loved and will be missed.
Nancy Rebhan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved