Edmond Allen Measom, age 82 of West Olive, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at a local care facility.
He was born on August 23, 1936, to the late Edmond and Anna (Theisz) Measom in Chicago, IL. Ed married Hazel Wiegerink on November 13, 1965, in Grand Haven. Ed proudly served his country in the United States Army and spent most of his working life employed by Grand Transformers, which he retired from. Ed enjoyed bowling and traveling, and he especially loved being outdoors. He would often be found tending to his garden and enjoying nature while taking long walks on his property.
Ed will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 53 years, Hazel; daughter, Linda Yonker of West Olive; son, Bruce (Stavit) Measom of West Bloomfield; five grandchildren; sister, Karen Van Fleet; sisters-in-law, Bonnie (Lewis) Johnson and Susan (Doug) Vanse; brother-in-law, Richard Wiegerink; and several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Harlem Reformed Church in Holland with Pastor John Nyitray officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or American . Please visit klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Ed's online guestbook.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2019