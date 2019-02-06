|
Edna ""Eddie"" Mae Haworth, 94, of Holland, peacefully passed away February 4, 2019 at The Inn at Freedom Village.
She was born in Holland to Richard and Jennie Van Tatenhove. Edna worked as an English teacher in Grand Rapids, Holland and Saugatuck schools and was also a counselor and assistant principal at Holland High School. She served on the board at Resthaven Care Center and Good Samaritan Ministries. Eddie was a former member of First Presbyterian Church and a longtime active member of Hope Church. Eddie enjoyed cooking while hosting many family and friends. Shopping trips with friends were also a favorite past time.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Gerrard; sister Jean Topp; brothers, Robert Van Tatenhove and Russell Van Tatenhove.
She is survived by her step children, Lois (Jack) Lamb of Holland; Dick (Ethie) Haworth of Holland; Joan Abbett of Valparaiso, IN; Julie Falconer of Traverse City, MI; Mary Schregardus of Holland; 19 grandchildren; 49 great grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; sister in law, Ella Topp; nieces and nephews, Craig and Nina Van Tatenhove, Eric Van Tatenhove, Susan Topp and Nancy and Mark Schrotenboer.
Visitation for Eddie will be Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Dykstra Funeral Homes – Mulder Chapel, 188 W. 32nd Street. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 8, 1:00 pm at Hope Church. At the family's request, memorial contributions may be made to Boys/Girls Club, Hope Church, or the Gerrard & Edna Haworth Scholarship Fund at Hope College. To sign an online registry or leave a memory, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019