Edna "Elvinah" Zwier, age 95, of Hudsonville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Zwier; parents, Dick and Cora Spoelstra; brothers, Sherman Spoelstra, Dale Spoelstra. She is survived by her sisters, Irene VanderHorst, Anna Mae Veurink; 8 stepchildren; 17 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will take place. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mississippi Christian Family Services in Rolling Fork, Mississippi.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2020