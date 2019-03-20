Home

Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Lying in State
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Christian Reformed Church
1070 S. Prospect Ave
Elmhurst, IL
Edward DeBoer Obituary
Edward John DeBoer of Holland, MI, formerly of Oak Brook, IL passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the age of 67. He was preceded in death by his precious wife, Barbara Ann DeBoer, nee Bilthuis, and his parents, Edward and Jeanette DeBoer, his in-laws, Jay and Henriette Bilthuis and brother-in-law Rev. David Breen. He will be missed by his children, Julie (Randy) Huisman, Chad (Jennifer) DeBoer, Jamie (Randy) Terpstra, and Heather (Kyle) Yonker; devoted grandfather of 13; fond brother of 3; in-laws of 4, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Wednesday, March 20th, 3-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 Blks. S. of Roosevelt) Lombard. In-State Thursday, 9 AM until time of service at 10 AM at Faith Christian Reformed Church, 1070 S. Prospect Ave, Elmhurst. Memorials to Timothy Christian Schools, 188 W. Butterfield Rd, Elmhurst, IL 60126 or Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd, Holland, MI 49423, are appreciated. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
