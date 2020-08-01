1/1
Edward Przondo
1950 - 2020
Edward Andrew Przondo, age 69, of Zeeland, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 after a long battle with his illness. He was surrounded by close friends and family.
He was born on August 12, 1950 in Germany.
Ed enjoyed painting beautiful landscapes with oil paints and being around friends and family.
He was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church for many years. And was said to be "the mayor" of Express Island in Zeeland where he worked for the last 16 years.
Survivors include his children, Kimberly Nicholls (John) of Lafayette. IN, Shannon Werts of Three Rivers, MI; grandchildren, Emily Murphy, Chelsey Nicholls, Elliot Murphy, Andrew Keith, Raven Keith; sibling Chris Sayre of Canada and niece and nephew also of Canada.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Martha Dereijko and father, Jan Przondo.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 480 152nd Ave, Holland, MI. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 am with Fr. Mike Cilibraise celebrating. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in his honor.
To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Ed's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com
Burial arrangements were entrusted to Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care, Grand Rapids, 616-452-3006.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
AUG
12
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care
3627 Linden Avenue S.E.
Grand Rapids, MI 49548
(616) 452-3006
