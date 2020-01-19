|
Edward Shidler age 82, of Saugatuck, died Friday, January 17, 2020, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was a member of Central Park Reformed Church and owned and operated Edmar Manufacturing in Holland.
Ed is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marlene; children, Terri and Tom Van Lente of Saugatuck, Chuck Shidler of Saugatuck, Rick and Sue Shidler of Saugatuck, Dave and Bonnie Shidler of Holland; 6 grandchildren, Mary and Jason Hoogeveen, Mark and Katie Van Lente, Michael Shidler, Morgan and Kyle Hadley, Grant Shidler, Gavin Shidler; 4 great grandchildren; in-laws, Curtis and Cheryl Folkert of Overisel; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland with Rev. Kevin Kleinheksel officiating. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020