Edwin Jay Schaap
1929 - 2020
Edwin Jay Schaap, age 91 of Holland, peacefully passed away October 12, 2020 at Care Cardinal in Holland.
Edwin (E.J.) was born to William and Susan Schaap in 1929 and grew up living in Holland. He met Marjorie Drooger and the two got married October 20, 1949. E.J. worked many jobs over the years from farming, to working at Baker Furniture, to driving Trucks. He enjoyed gardening, going out to eat at Branns (for steak and potatoes), and memorizing the bible. To say he had a love for Jesus, would be an understatement. E.J. spent the majority of his life "winning people" to the Lord, often by asking anyone and everyone he came in contact with if they knew Jesus. He worked with Child Evangelism Fellowship, setting up tents at Florida Fairs to hand out beaded bracelets and wordless books, all to spread the gospel. He was a true disciple for the Lord, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and will be deeply missed by all.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Marjorie; children, Susan (David) Kalkman, Daniel (Kathy) Schaap, Sharon (Ron) Clark, Vivian (Brad) Lane; step-brother, Bob (Eileen) Jousma; grandchildren, Marjie (Jason) Guerriero, Michael (Bernie) Schaap, Matthew (Heather) Schaap, Melissa (Patrick) Kelly, Ashlee (Steve) Haase, Kelli (Tim) VanBennekom; brothers, Ken (Marlene) Schaap, Louis (Vonnie) Schaap, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private family service will take place on Thursday, October 15 at 2:00pm at Ridge Point Community Church. For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com.


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Service
02:00 PM
Ridge Point Community Church
