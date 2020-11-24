1/1
Edwin Raak
Edwin E. Raak, 84, of Holland, Michigan passed away in the early morning hours of November 20, 2020, at Holland Hospital. He is survived by his wife of ten years Randi (Comeau) Raak, and his sons Thomas J and Barbara (Hafer), James K and Barbara (Strong), and John J and Criselda (Vasquez) and step children Christopher Herrell and Amy Derochey, and Devon Herrell. He is also survived by brothers Stanley (Betty) and Robert (Jan) Raak. Ed has ten grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Ed was born in the North Holland area, attended Hope College and Western Michigan University and graduated with a master's degree. Between his college attendances in the 1950's he enlisted in the army and served as an assistant chaplain in England. His career began in the educational field and later switched to the food industry working for Michigan Fruit Canners. He was married to Ardith Naber for 52 years until her death in 2009. Ed's passions included the food bank, farming, working the Holland Farmers Market and running the Dutch Farm Market in South Haven.
There will be no memorial service due to Covid. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to your local food bank. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family's online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 23, 2020
So very sad to hear of Ed’s death, my sincere sympathy to his Family! I have known Ed my whole life, he lived in what I would call our back yard in North Holland! In fact he always called me ’Sis’ growing up! I will miss him, seeing him at Farmers Market, and as a very Dear Friend!! Much Love!!
LaVonne Elhart
Friend
