Edwin Wennersten
1921 - 2020
Edwin Wennersten, 99

Edwin A. Wennersten, 99, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 27.

He was born September 7, 1921, to Ivan and Mathilda (Hieber) Wennersten in Holland, MI. He was a graduate of Holland High School (1940) and a Navy veteran of World War II. On April 15, 1950, he married Vivian, his loving wife of 70 years.

Edwin was a talented woodworker. In addition to building the family home, he also crafted beautiful furniture and cabinetry for his family and many others. He loved nature and was an avid sportsman and passionate gardener. A life-long learner, he enjoyed reading and traveling.

Throughout the years Ed contributed professionally to the growing West Michigan boat industry. He worked as a foreman at Chris Craft and later became head of the engineering departments at Slick Craft and S2/Tiara Yachts. He retired in 1984.

Edwin is survived by his wife, Vivian; children, Sheryn (Jim) Mosher, Dr. Don (Mutsuko) Wennersten, Jim (Chris) Wennersten; six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; and siblings, Jean DeVries and Dr. George Wennersten. No services or visitations are scheduled. Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel. For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2020.
