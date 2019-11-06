Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
Eilene Caauwe


1936 - 2019
Eilene Caauwe Obituary
Eilene "Ike" Caauwe, age 83, of Holland, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Appledorn Assisted Living Center.
Eilene was a member of Maplewood Reformed Church and along with her husband, Bob, enjoyed auctioning and collecting antique lamps. The most important things in her life were her grandchildren and her yard.
Eilene was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Robert, on September 16, 2019; daughter, Kathy Mulder in 1983; son, Scott Caauwe in 1995; and all her siblings.
Eilene is survived by her grandchildren; Allen Mulder of Massachusetts, Sarah (Mike) Petersen of Chicago, John Caauwe of Holland, Nicole Caauwe of Holland; 8 great grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Robert Rozendal of Holland.
A funeral service to celebrate Eilene's life and Christian faith is planned for 12:00pm Saturday, November 9 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland. Rev. Renee Jelsema will officiate. A time of fellowship and visitation will follow. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 6, 2019
