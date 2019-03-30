Home

More Obituaries for Elaine Boerigter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Boerigter

Elaine Boerigter Obituary
Elaine Boerigter of Wyoming MI, 86, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2019. She was born & raised in Hamilton MI the daughter of Martin & Mabel Sternberg. Her sense of humor, prayerful faith, & dedication to others touched everyone who knew her.
Elaine was preceded in death by son Roger Boerigter on May 24, 2014. She is survived by daughter- in-law Roxy, sons Dean & Thom (Jill), daughter Jan (Jerry) and 9 grandchildren.
A funeral was held with family and friends at Grace Episcopal Church in Holland. Elaine's cremated remains will be buried in Riverside Cemetery in Hamilton MI.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 30, 2019
