Elaine June (Teske) Denham, 81, formerly of Livingston, Texas, entered Heaven's gate and received her angel wings on May 27, 2020. She has joined her family in the tulip fields in Heaven.

Elaine was born in Holland, Michigan, on September 1, 1938, to loving parents of Henry and Henrietta Ramaker, big brother Ron. Soon Elaine became big sister to Jack, Jim and Vicki. It was here she met the love of her life, Arthur Teske, they fell in love and married. Together Elaine and Art traveled the USA and world as Art served in the United States Air Force. This magical union was blessed with two very loved children, James and Laura. The family continued these travels until May 4, 1965, when tragedy struck and Art was killed in Germany during an USAF mission. Elaine and her children returned to her cherished beloved hometown of Holland. Later she and her children moved to Texas.

Her life was always dedicated to church, family, and friends. Her smile would light up the room and her laugh and hugs like no other. She was always full of love, energy, fun and compassion. She enjoyed life!

Becoming a grandmother and great-grandmother was one of her greatest joys. She was an absolute gem to her family and a gift to all who knew her and will be enormously missed.

She is predeceased by her loving husband, Arthur Teske; son, James Teske; parents, Henry and Henrietta Ramaker; brothers, Jim and Jack Ramaker; brother-in-law, Vernon Teske.

Elaine, is survived by daughter, Laura White and husband Jay; their children, Brian (Christen), Scott (Amanda), David (Lauren); James' children, Dustin (Trish) and Chelsea; and 5 beautiful great-grandchildren; brother, Ron Ramaker (Eileen); sister, Vicki Dyer (Buddy); sister-in-law, Deloris Volkers (Paul) and numerous family members.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please honor her with memorials to organizations and charities of your choice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store