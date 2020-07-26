Elaine Padding, age 88 of Zeeland, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Orrin of 65 years; her brother-in-law Vern Padding and several nieces and nephews.
Elaine was the youngest child of Gerrit and Bertha Haverdink. She was a member of First Christian Reformed Church in Zeeland and was employed at Hamilton Farm Bureau as an egg handler.
She was preceded in death by her brothers: Harold, James, Justin, and Everett Haverdink and her sisters: Frances Klein, Genevieve De Zwaan and Bernice De Zwaan.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at First Christian Reformed Church, 15 South Church Street, Zeeland. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Bridge youth Center. www.yntemafh.com