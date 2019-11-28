|
Elaine Vanden Brink age 92 of Holland, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Elaine was born in Holland and graduated from Holland High School in 1945. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Holland.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald J. Moore, John Elgersma, and Everett Vanden Brink; daughter, Debra Gordon; 3 grandchildren, Kristen Moore, Danny Berry Jr., and John Jacob Borgman Jr.; and brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Arnold and Evonne Weaver.
Surviving are her children, Michael Moore, Cathy and George Chorney, and Michelle and Jamie Haveman; 11 grandchildren, Stephanie and John Joy, Richard and Becky Boyle, Brent Moore, Tim and Sara Moore, Josh and Kelly McDonough, Courtney and Brandon McHugh, Matthew Berry, Jamie Berry, Emma Borgman, Trey Borgman, and Jett Haveman; several great grandchildren; nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 1pm Friday (November 29) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue, with Pastor Richard Boyle officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 28, 2019