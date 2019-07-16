|
|
Elaine J. Wolters age 67, of Zeeland, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at an area care center.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey Wolters.
Elaine was a baptized member of Graafschap CRC and has been a resident of SKLD (formerly Haven Park and Providence) for 50 years.
She is survived by her mother, Eleanor; siblings, Ron and Sue Wolters, Mike and Judy Wolters, Beth and Doug Kooiker all of Holland; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A committal service was held on Monday, July 15, 2019 in East Holland Cemetery. For more information please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 16, 2019