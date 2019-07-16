Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Elaine Wolters


1951 - 2019
Elaine Wolters Obituary
Elaine J. Wolters age 67, of Zeeland, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at an area care center.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey Wolters.
Elaine was a baptized member of Graafschap CRC and has been a resident of SKLD (formerly Haven Park and Providence) for 50 years.
She is survived by her mother, Eleanor; siblings, Ron and Sue Wolters, Mike and Judy Wolters, Beth and Doug Kooiker all of Holland; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A committal service was held on Monday, July 15, 2019 in East Holland Cemetery. For more information please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 16, 2019
