Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ Memorial Church (please use entrances D&E)
595 Graafschap Rd
Holland, MI
Eleanor Borr


1934 - 2019
Eleanor Borr Obituary
Eleanor Borr, 85, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

She was born in Zeeland on March 8, 1934 to Frank and Margaret Hoogland and was preceded in death by her parents, a son, David J. Borr and brother, John Hoogland.

Eleanor was a charter member of Christ Memorial Church where she served in the music program for 50 years as organist, pianist and member of the choir. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Burton (Bud); sons, Brian (Jane) Borr, Bradley (Merrilee) Borr both of Holland; 4 grandchildren, Ryan (Tessa) Borr, Betsy (Mark) De Bruin, Drs. Matthew (Alyssa) Borr and Jonathan (Jacqui) Borr; 4 great grandchildren, Aubrey, Emalyn, & Amelia Borr and Elena De Bruin; brother, Les Hoogland and sister, Arlene Dykstra; several nieces and nephews.

Eleanor's family would like to thank Hospice of Holland and the staff at Alliance Home Health Care for their loving care over the past months

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Funeral services will be 12 noon Monday, October 28, 2019 in the chapel of Christ Memorial Church, 595 Graafschap Rd. Holland (please use entrances D&E). Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Christ Memorial Church Music Department or Hospice of Holland. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 26, 2019
