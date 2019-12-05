|
Eleanor Hoffman, age 91, of Holland, went to be with her Lord, Thursday, November 21, 2019, at The Inn at Freedom Village.
She was a long-time member of Third Reformed Church and a former member of Trinity Reformed Church in Holland.
Eleanor was a graduate of Holland High School, class of 1946. She attended Hope College for two years. Eleanor and Jim married 1951. She retired as an executive secretary at Western Seminary in Holland in 1998 after 25 years of loving service to the seminary.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, James in 2014 and a daughter, Sara Hoffman-Steban in 2015. She is survived by her son, Steven Hoffman; brother Thomas and Lois Van Dahm; niece Barbara (Bobbie) Vreuggink, cousins Louis and Russell Toren and several nephews and nieces.
No services or visitation are scheduled. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Or donate online at https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/research_progress.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Downtown Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 5, 2019