Eleanor Kars, age 91, of Holland died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at American House Holland.
Eleanor was a member of the Holland Seventh Day Adventist Church. She worked in the church community service center for many years. Eleanor taught the younger children of the church, becoming a beloved and renowned story teller. She enjoyed bird watching and was known to feed any and every animal she could.
She was preceded in death by her husband Reinder Kars, her sisters Dorothy Dunnewin and Claribel Dorgelo and a brother Dale Dunnewin
She is survived by her children: Beverly and Arthur Grimes of Zeeland, Terry Kars of Hamilton and Kimberly and Bruce Bos of Martin, MI;
grandchildren: Dale and Julie Grimes, Tonya and Marcel Hubbell and Courtney Grimes; great grandchildren: Megan, Sarah, Emily, Rachel, Autumn, Catelyn and Justen; great great grandson: Theodore; brother: Earl (Duke) and Dorothy Dunnewin of Citrus Heights, CA; sister-in-law: Ada Rooks of Holland; brother-in-laws: Gerrit Kars of Holland and David Kars of Holland; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Holland Seventh Day Adventist Church, 11279 East Ottogan Road in Holland. Pastor Sean Reed will be officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Visitation from 5-7 pm, Tuesday, April 2 at Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street, Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Interim Hospice, 1971 East Beltline Ave. NE, Suite 219, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 or the . Please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019