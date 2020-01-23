|
|
Elena Young (33) and Angelina Trevino (16), mother and daughter, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Angelina was a student at West Ottawa High School.
They are survived by Lorice Young Jr. (husband and father); Elena's parents Jose and Maria Trevino; Alanna Trevino and Lorice Young III (children and siblings); Elena's siblings and mother-in-law, Edwardo and Lisa Trevino, Esperanza and Josh Kinett, Esmeralda Trevino, and Eva Trevino; Dahlia Castro; Many loving cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland.
Visitation will be from 4-7:00pm Friday, January 24, at Lakeshore Memorial.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses and future education for Elena's children.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Young and Trevino families.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 23, 2020