Elisabeth Winkle Obituary
Elisabeth "Betty" Winkle, age 76, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, was received into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Fred; children: Ellen (Bill) Corner; Pam (Steve) Bult, Derick (Barb) Winkle, Matt (Nicole) Winkle; 13 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; siblings: Harlan Oosterhouse, Donna (Mike) VanLaan, Lois (Dave) Hollemans, Herm (Betty) Oosterhouse; brother-in-law and sisters-in-laws: Terry (Louanne) Winkle, Joy Winkle, and Mary Winkle.
Betty was a member of Niekerk Christian Reformed Church and worked for more than 20 years at West Michigan Pediatric Dentistry. She was a dedicated leader in several Bible studies, and in her gentle and forthright manner became a mentor to many.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 pm Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland. The funeral service will be at 1 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Niekerk Christian Reformed Church, 545 Country Club Rd., Holland. Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's honor to Faith Hospice at Trillium Woods. Interment will be in Georgetown Cemetery. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
