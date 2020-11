Elizabeth A. Bennett age 86, of Holland, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020.Elizabeth was the daughter of James and Elzada Bennett, attended Holland Public Schools, and graduated from Grand Rapids Orthopedic High School. She was a lifelong member of Third Reformed Church.Elizabeth is survived by her brother, Jim (Maggie) Bennett of LaFollette, IN; nephews, James (Melinda) Bennett and daughter Samantha of South Bend, IN., Scott Bennett of LaFollette, IN.Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. www.langelandsterenberg.com.