1/1
Elizabeth Brooks
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Liz" Brooks, 64, unexpectedly passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Liz was born in December of 1955 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to George and Polly Lawrence. She married Claude Brooks 47 years ago and started their adventure together. Liz was a registered nurse at Holland Hospital and more recently at Freedom Village. She loved her dogs Bella and Nevaeh, classic rock concerts of Lynryd Skynrd and Bob Seger, and loved her daughter Tina.
Liz was preceded in death by her parents George and Polly Lawrence, her sister Sharon Fortner and brother-in-law Gary Fortner. She is survived by her husband Claude Brooks, daughter Tina M. Brooks, and by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Liz is also survived by her siblings Edward Lawrence, Marsha Evans and Karen Welch; brother-in-laws Brian Evans and Earl Welch.
A service to honor her life will be 2 pm, Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 994 Paw Paw Dr., Holland, Michigan.
Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Friday, August 7, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens following the service. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Brooks family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Service
02:00 PM
Restlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
6163953630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeshore Memorial Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Carolyn, So sorry to hear about your mother. My deepest sympathy goes out to you and your family
Brant Hart
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved