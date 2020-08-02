Elizabeth "Liz" Brooks, 64, unexpectedly passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Liz was born in December of 1955 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to George and Polly Lawrence. She married Claude Brooks 47 years ago and started their adventure together. Liz was a registered nurse at Holland Hospital and more recently at Freedom Village. She loved her dogs Bella and Nevaeh, classic rock concerts of Lynryd Skynrd and Bob Seger, and loved her daughter Tina.
Liz was preceded in death by her parents George and Polly Lawrence, her sister Sharon Fortner and brother-in-law Gary Fortner. She is survived by her husband Claude Brooks, daughter Tina M. Brooks, and by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Liz is also survived by her siblings Edward Lawrence, Marsha Evans and Karen Welch; brother-in-laws Brian Evans and Earl Welch.
A service to honor her life will be 2 pm, Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 994 Paw Paw Dr., Holland, Michigan.
Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Friday, August 7, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens following the service. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
to leave a message or memory for the Brooks family.