Elizabeth Harter
Elizabeth Ann Tone Harter, 94, believed that "God is love," and that salvation is found in Jesus Christ. It is with that conviction that she lived her life, and now rests in His perfect garden. Beth was born in Lima, Ohio to Robert and Edna Tone. She graduated from Northside High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and attended Ball State Teacher's College in Muncie. After college, she worked for Bohn Aluminum and Brass until her retirement 35 years later. When she wasn't working, Beth was a very creative woman and had many hobbies, but working outdoors made her the happiest. Feeding the squirrels and birds gave her constant amusement, and being on her knees tending to her garden brought her much delight. She was a devoted grandmother who cherished celebrating life's milestones with her kids. God blessed us with her kind and generous spirit, and we will all miss her dearly.
Beth was preceded in death by her parents, brother Charles Harter, and brother-in-law Tom Woods. She is survived by her children: Gregg and Stephanie Harter, Kim Harter and Angela Emery; Grandchildren: Chuck and Stefanie, Janet, Kyle, Mackenzie and Stacey, Keal and Lindsey; Nine great-grandchildren; Three great-great-grandchildren; Sister Ruth Woods; Nephews James Woods, Richard Woods. Beth passed away on June 21, 2020. No services are planned at this time. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Harter family.


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 27, 2020.
