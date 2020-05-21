Ellen Dunwiddie
Ellen Dunwiddie, age 86 of Allegan and formerly of Holland, passed away on May 19, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. Ellen was a lifelong player of bridge, and enjoyed playing with her friends in Holland and Allegan. In addition to her love of cards, she was also an avid reader. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Lloyd in 2018. She is survived by her daughters: Suzanne Hazen, Kelly Dunwiddie, Erin Dunwiddie; Grandchildren: Stephanie and Matthew Angeles, Jared Hazen; Great-grandson Mason Lloyd Angeles; Sisters:
Evelyn McAlhany, Alice Little; Beloved cat Mickey; Several nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately at Oakwood Cemetery in Allegan. Memorials can be made to Wings of Hope Hospice or the Allegan County Animal Shelter. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Dunwiddie family.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
6163953630
