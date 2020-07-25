1/1
Ellen Hale
Ellen Nora Hale, 69 years old, died at Vista Springs Holland Meadows after a long and debilitating six-year fight with Glioblastoma Multiforme. Against all odds, she beat her 12-15 month prognosis by more than three years. She was known, and will be remembered always for her intelligence, great beauty, southern charm, strong faith and as a giver of great parties. Ellen will be missed by many dear friends… a wonderful source of love and support for her, especially in her final years.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Margaret Maynard of Memphis, Tennessee. She is survived by her sister, Amy (Everett) Pidgeon, nieces, Jordan and Kelsey Pidgeon, all of whom reside in Memphis, Tennessee, and one nephew, Brent Pidgeon of Des Moines, Iowa. Also surviving Ellen are her treasured Aunt Bonnie Savage, cousins, Leslie Savage and Kent Savage. Two special nieces, Arianna Lindberg of New Jersey and Ann Baker of Saugatuck shared Ellen's love of art, story and all things Lake Michigan. They brought great love and joy to Ellen's life.
May angels lead her into Paradise.
An outdoor Memorial Service will be held in the Memorial Garden of Hope Church, 77 West 11th Street, Holland, Michigan 49423 on Friday, July 31 at 10:00 in the morning. In lieu of flowers, a gift in Ellen's memory may be made to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd., Holland, MI 49423 or Hope Church, 77 West 11th Street, Holland, MI 49423. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Hale family.


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Memorial Garden of Hope Church
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
6163953630
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 24, 2020
Remembering Ellen as a friend and an admired coworker at Holland Hospital! Great memories. JanDeJonge
Janice DeJonge
Coworker
