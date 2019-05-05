Home

Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
Ellen Jerding Robertson


Ellen Jerding Robertson Obituary
Ellen Jerding Robertson, born July 19, 1962, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She is survived by her brothers, Kent (Craig) and Mark (Sherry) Jerding: daughter, Angela Jerding; grandchildren, Bianca, Aiden, and Angelo; father, Miles Jerding; nieces and nephews. She was known for her heart of gold, sassy character, and going above and beyond for those whom she loved.
No services or visitation are scheduled.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 5, 2019
