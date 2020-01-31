|
|
Elmer Jay De Jonge, 87, passed away on January 22, 2020, at his home in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. He was born in Holland, Michigan, on June 6, 1932. He attended Holland Christian School, served in the U.S. Army, and married Audrey Bauman in 1956. He was a loving father to their two sons, Mike and Dan. Elmer worked as a driver for Associated Truck Lines and retired in 1989. He enjoyed gardening, travel, and time with family, including his five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A man of quiet faith, he is now in the presence of the One who was and is, his only comfort in life and in death, his faithful Savior, Jesus Christ. A family gathering of loving remembrance will be held in Holland, in the spring.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 31, 2020