Elmer Hassevoort
1934 - 2020
Elmer W. Hassevoort, age 86, passed away to be with his Lord on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Elmer was dearly loved and will be missed
Elmer was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Hassevoort in 2019 and their son, Jerry Hassevoort in 2020.
Elmer is survived by his son, Dennis and Sandra Hassevoort; daughter, Connie and Kevin Aalderink; daughter-in-law, Nancy Hassevoort; grandchildren, Lisa and Rick Monroe, Tom and Tracy Dykstra, Melissa and Tim VanderKooi, Derek Hassevoort, Bradley and Holly Hassevoort, Kelsey Hassevoort, Ryan and Leah Aalderink, Jennifer and Blake Wiltzer; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Ron and Wanda Hassevoort; brother, Gord and Marian Hassevoort; sister, Shirley and Mike Bleeker; and sister-in-law, Toots Hassevoort.
A private family funeral service is being planned for Monday, November 30, 2020 with Rev. Greg TenBrink and Rev. Kurt Henry officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given in Elmer's honor to Hospice of Holland.
Burial to take place in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left online at www.yntemafh.com.
Elmer's family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude for the genuine care Elmer received from the staff of both American House and Hospice of Holland.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
