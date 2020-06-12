Elmer Veldheer, age 90, died peacefully in his sleep on June 10, 2020 after a long battle with dementia at American House of Holland. Elmer was a retired 5th grade teacher who loved kids and Wheel of Fortune. After retiring he returned to his passions for farming, hunting, and fixing things. Elmer never passed up a chance to help a friend or stranger and loved the challenge of fixing the unfixable.

A faithful believer in God who lived his life accordingly, Elmer will be joining his wife Marlene who preceded him in death as well as brothers, Donald and Russ, sisters in laws Esther Veldheer and Fran Veldheer and brother in laws Randy Marlink and George VanderKooi, all of whom have gone before him.

Elmer is survived by his daughter Kris and her spouse, Jennifer Carlson, and his only grandson Griffin Veldheer-Carlson, whom he adored. He is also survived by his brothers Vern Veldheer, Larry Veldheer and his wife Wilma, Glenn Veldheer and his wife Marsha; sisters Ruth Marlink, Esther Veldheer, June Veldheer-Millard and her husband Jack Millard, and Kay VanderKooi, and his sister in law Lil Veldheer. Elmer also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was a long-time member of North Holland Reformed Church. Everyone who knew Elmer will miss him dearly.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a private graveside service held with the Rev. Jen Adams officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Elmer's name to Hospice of Holland.



