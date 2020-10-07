Emelene Julia Kolean age 98, of Holland passed away on October 4, 2020 at American House, Holland, MI
She was born on March 15, 1922 in Zeeland, Michigan to Leonard and Anna DeZwaan. She graduated from Zeeland High School in 1940.
During World War II she travelled by train to California. Jobs were plentiful, so she and a friend would find a job for a few weeks, then do things together, then find another job; all the while having a good time. After the war when she was working in Zeeland, she and friends would finish their third shift at work, take the train to Chicago, shop for hours, and then catch the train back to Holland in time for work the next day. Thus began her life-long love of shopping and finding a good sale.
On April 7, 1949 she married Donald (Sy) Kolean of Holland, MI. They were married for almost sixty years. Besides being a devoted wife, Em was devoted to her children Dan and Mary, and later to her four grandchildren, Joe, Rob, Dave, and Mike.
A decades-long member of Beechwood Reformed Church, Em exemplified her Christian faith through her love for her family, along with her friendship and goodwill towards all she met. She also served as a secretary at both Beechwood Church and First Presbyterian Church in Holland. Other jobs over the years included being a poll worker and a census taker.
For many years Em and her family would vacation at Burt Lake in northern Michigan. Days were spent relaxing and fishing. In addition to fishing, other passions included playing cards, and doing crossword puzzles. During retirement years, Em and Sy would vacation for a couple of months each year in Panama City Beach, Florida; where they enjoyed walks on the beach.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sy. She is survived by her children: Dan and Lucy Kolean of Holland, MI; Mary and John Koeppe of Fitchburg, WI; four grandchildren Joseph and Stephanie Kolean of Denver, CO; Robert and Danielle Kolean (Jayla, Kynlee) of Osceola, IN; David and Linda Kolean (Dominic, Roman, Emma) of Holland, MI; and Michael Kolean of Guadalajara, Mexico.
Funeral services will be 2:00pm Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Beechwood Church, 895 Ottawa Beach Rd., Holland.
A livestream of the service will be broadcast on Beechwood Church's webpage: https://livestream.com/beechwoodchurch.\
Visitation will be from 1:30pm until the time of the service on Saturday at Beechwood Church.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Holland, https://www.hollandhospice.org/
