Emma Butterworth, age 99, was born July 5, 1920 to Elizabeth (Bills) and John C. Kedash in Schenectady NY and passed away on June 8, 2020. She grew up in Paterson NJ where she was the third generation to attend Westminster Presbyterian Church and where she met her husband, Tice Butterworth. They eventually moved to Wyckoff NJ where they became active members of Second Reformed Church.



Tice passed away suddenly in 1970 and a few years later she moved to Holland MI to be closer to family. In Holland she was a devoted member of Trinity Reformed Church until moving again in 2017 with family to Oak Lawn IL. There she became part of the Crosswinds Church family.



Emma was a woman of quiet faith and prayer who lived a life of service. She is remembered for singing in the choir, organizing church dinners and working with youth and children's programs. Family and friends agree she was always busy whether mowing her lawn, caring for her older sister, baking pies or playing with her grandchildren, and she always did her best to be at their sporting and school events. Most of all she loved to prepare dinners, especially when surrounded by her family. She always had a smile and her laugh was delightful.



In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sister Wilhelmina (Mimi) who lived to the age of 100 and her brother John who lived to be 97. She is survived by her daughters Norma McKittrick of Birmingham AL and Lois (Ed) Miller of Oak Lawn IL, her grandchildren Jeff (Cheryl) McKittrick, Rebecca (Scott) Burke, Brett (Heather) McKittrick, Amy (Joe) Kason, Kurt (Mary) Lubben and 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Private memorial services are being held. Please consider honoring Emma's life and legacy by making a contribution to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 227 Spring St., Paterson NJ 07503.

