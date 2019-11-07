|
Ennise "Ann" Klingenberg, age 88 of Holland, peacefully passed away November 4, 2019 at Resthaven Care Center.
Born in Holland to Elmer and Lydia Slenk, Ann went to Holland High School where she met Tony and the two were married. The couple started "Tony & Ann's Fruit Market" which they owned and operated for over 30 years in Manistee, MI. After selling the fruit market, Ann went on to work at Copper Kettle and then Bob Evans. She loved to garden, especially her flowers, loved to golf and spend time with her friends. Ann and Tony traveled to Nettles Island for the winter for many years. She was a lifetime member of Maplewood Reformed Church, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and will be deeply missed.
Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Tony Klingenberg; Son; Steven Klingenberg; and daughter-in-law, Patricia Klingenberg.
She is survived by her son, Rod (Karen) Klingenberg, grandchildren, Adam (Katie) Klingenberg, Dean (Anna) Klingenberg, Kyle (Amanda) Klingenberg, Justin (Melissa) Klingenberg; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Cora, Olivia, Esmay, and Finley, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Resthaven, Rachels House for their care and compassion over the last 4 years.
A memorial service will take place on Friday, November 8 at 11:00am with a 1-hour visitation prior to the service at Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Resthaven Care Center. For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 7, 2019