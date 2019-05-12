Home

Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Covenant Presbyterian Church (PCA)
1015 E 32nd St
Holland, MI
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Covenant Presbyterian Church (PCA)
1015 E 32nd St
Holland, MI
Eric De Witt, 75, of Overisel, passed away May 9, 2019.
Eric was born in Wyandotte, Michigan, on November 25, 1943, to Melvin and Margaret De Witt. He graduated from Fremont High School and from Hope College with a degree in biology as well as a math and chemistry degree. He married Linda Kaye Westfield and they raised their family in Overisel, Michigan. Eric worked for many years at Life Savers as an analytical technician prior to his retirement. Eric loved anything to do with boating and also enjoyed playing golf.
Eric and Linda were members of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Eric was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Linda Kaye, who preceded him in death in 2017.
Eric is survived by his children and their families: Joel & Jeanette De Witt, Stephen De Witt, Jennifer & Jose Perez; grandchildren: Adrian Perez, Romeo Perez, Nadia Perez, Lydia Rose De Witt, and Madelyn Grace De Witt; sister, Tery & John Innis; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is 3:00-6:00 pm on Sunday, May 12, at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State St. Zeeland, MI 49464.
Funeral services are 1:00 pm on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Covenant Presbyterian Church PCA, 1015 E. 32nd St. Holland, MI, 49423, officiated by Rev. Kenneth Klett, preceded by a time of visitation beginning at noon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Covenant Impact Mission Fund of Covenant Presbyterian Church PCA. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 12, 2019
