Eric Robert Francomb, age 35, of Saugatuck, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 28th.
He was born in Holland and moved to Saugatuck in 1991. He attended Saugatuck Schools and graduated in 2002. After graduation, he attended KVCC for two years.
Eric was the owner of Francomb Construction. He also worked for his brother, Adam, at Forest Floors of Holland. Eric was a master carpenter and artist.
Eric is survived by his sons Liam and Jorden and fiance Lindsey Johnson of Caledonia. He is also survived by his mother and stepfather Diana and Graeme Morgan of Saugatuck; brothers Adam (Kari) Francomb of Holland, Chris (Niki) Francomb of Plainwell; sisters Ashley (Marcus) Hardy of Rockford and Heather Morgan of Holland; nieces and nephews Hannah and Elizabeth Francomb, Cailee and James Francomb, Calla and Mia Hardy, and Ty Varela; grandparents Bobby and Carol Glover of Holland, Jeannie Webb of Arkansas. Aunts and Uncles that Eric loved greatly include, Deb and Darris Schuurman, Bob and Ingrid Glover, Mike and Kathee Glover, Tammy and Chuck Otten, Tami Glover, Maria Gonzales, Sandy Mangle,Cheri Sloan, Ray and Helen Webb, Connie and Sarah Webb, Connie and Kenny Samford, Holly and David Brazile, Craig and Sarah Webb, Michael and Angie Webb, Richard and Lori Francomb, Diane Christensen, Mary and Doug VanDyke, Lynn Francomb. Special cousins, friends and extended family include Katy Becker, Matt Brazile, Wanda Hendrix, Katie Galassi, Lorne Hoerig; as well as many other family members, cousins and friends.
Eric was preceded in death by his father Robert S. Francomb; grandparents, Jacqueline Harmon and Charles Webb.
Funeral services will be 11 am Monday (May 6) at Trinity Reformed Church, 712 Apple Avenue with Rev. Phil Quinn officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-6 pm Sunday (May 5) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Huntington Bank, for an education fund for his younger son Liam.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 3, 2019