Erma Theresa Cuneo, age 92, of Holland, MI, went to be with her Lord on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born on May 4, 1927 in St. Mary's PA, daughter of the late Albert and Rose Nissel. She married Clifford Cuneo on August 21, 1948. She was dedicated to and proud of her six children, 12 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Erma was preceded in death by her great-grandchild Troy Weller. Erma is survived by her husband and best friend Clifford; son Dennis and wife Bonnie Cuneo; daughter Deborah and husband Jerry Bruizeman; son David and wife Kathleen Cuneo; daughter Mary Susan and husband Thomas VanDerPloeg; son Andrew and wife Kara Beth Cuneo; and son Michael and wife Kristine Cuneo. Loving grandmother of Corinne and husband Dan Carlstrom; James and wife Nina Cuneo; Kyle and wife Anne Cuneo; Jeffrey and wife Marianne Bruizeman; Kimberly and husband Michael Weller; Eric and wife Priscilla Cuneo; Brian and wife Alev Cuneo; Zoë VanDerPloeg; Jordan and Jesse Cuneo; and Caleb and Samantha Cuneo. Blessed great-grandmother of Olivia Carlstrom; Lukas, Lana, and Oliver Cuneo; Fiona, Charlie, and Maxwell Cuneo; Tristan, Trinity, and Tessa Bruizeman; and Brevin, Ian, and Alex Weller. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Community Action House or Hospice of Holland. Visitation and funeral will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Holland, Michigan. Visitation starts at 10:00am and will be followed by the funeral at 11:00am. After services conclude, friends of the family are invited to celebrate Erma's life at the What-Not-Inn in Fennville, Michigan, where Erma and Cliff frequently enjoyed the company of family and friends while dancing the night away! Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 31, 2019