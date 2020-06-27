Erma Yonkers
1927 - 2020
Erma J. Yonkers, age 92 of Grand Haven, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at a local care facility. She was born on December 7, 1927 in Grand Rapids, MI to the late Harm and Sadie (Peterson) Smit. Erma married Donald J. Yonkers on September 14, 1951 in Grand Rapids, MI. Erma graduated from Grand Rapids High School and after getting married, she and Don moved to the Grand Haven area in 1953. She was a longtime member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Holland, and worked as a Secretary for Grand Haven Christian School for 10 years before her retirement. Erma enjoyed spending time with her family and loved to watch her grandchildren and great-grandchildren compete at all of their sporting events. She also enjoyed painting oil pictures and drawing. Erma will be adoringly remembered by her family as being a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved to cook for her family, especially her grandchildren. Erma is survived by her husband of 68 years, Donald; two daughters, Cathy (Daniel) Shaw of Hart, MI and Susan (Chris) Winkelman of Grand Haven, MI; daughter-in-law, Susan Yonkers of Spring Lake; five grandchildren: Ryan (Tonya) and Chelsea Winkelman, and Steven, Jacob, and Sarah Shaw; three great-grandchildren: Alivia and Brinley Winkelman, and Calan Shaw; sisters, Joan (Bill) Pettinga, Marcia (Roger) Dekker, and Sharon Staal; brothers, Jay (Barbara) Smit, and Richard (Sharon) Smit; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Jim Yonkers in 2019; and brother, Sidney Smit and his wife, Lily. The Funeral Service for Erma will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Covenant Presbyterian Church (1015 E. 32nd St., Holland MI 49423) with Pastor Kenneth Klett officiating. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. A private family visitation will be held. Memorial Contributions made to Grand Haven Christian School or to the Mission Program of Covenant Presbyterian Church are appreciated. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Erma's online guestbook.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Covenant Presbyterian Church
