Ernest Vander Hulst, age 94 of Zeeland passed into Glory on Monday, August 31, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 64 years Arlene in 2017.
Ernest is survived by his children: Linda Lewis of Zeeland, Larry (Carol) Vander Hulst of Bath, MI and Mary (Jack) Haley of Holland; 10 grandchildren: Sara (Brian) Weiderman, Katelyn (Anthony) Ysquierdo, Ryan (Holly) Lewis, Matthew (Betsy) Vander Hulst, Ben (Lacey) Vander Hulst, Jenna (Michael) Calhoun, Jackie Haley, Mandie Haley, Jen (Joe) Lewis and Faith Haley; 15 great grandchildren: Braden, Carter, Mason, Tanner, Jackson, Zoey, Claire, Julia, Olivia, Cameron, Hailey and McKenna, James, Abby, Jaliyah, Lee, Christopher, MacKenzie and Azaylia; sisters-in-law: Frances Staat and Connie Vanden Brand and several nieces and nephews.
He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII in the Pacific theater. Ernest was a residential building contractor and later in life owned and operated Blueberry Corners. Ernest was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church (PCA).
Visitation will be from 10-10:45 am Friday, September 4, 2020 with the funeral service to follow at 11 am at Covenant Presbyterian Church (PCA), 1015 East 32nd Street, Holland. Interment will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Holland Christian Schools or Hospice of Holland. www.langelandsterenberg.com