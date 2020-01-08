Home

Matthysse-Kuiper-DeGraaf Funeral Directors
4145 Chicago Drive SW
Grandville, MI 49418-1203
(616) 534-8656
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Matthysse-Kuiper-DeGraaf Funeral Directors
4145 Chicago Drive SW
Grandville, MI 49418-1203
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matthysse-Kuiper-DeGraaf Funeral Directors
4145 Chicago Drive SW
Grandville, MI 49418-1203
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Messiah Christian Reformed Church
2900 Springdale
Hudsonville, MI
Ervin Zeerip Obituary
Ervin D. Zeerip, age 78, of Jenison, joined his Savior, Jesus Christ, in heaven on January 4, 2020 after bravely battling cancer for five years and following a heart attack. He was preceded in death by his father, Corie Zeerip, brothers-in-law, Jerome Rietman and Cal Bouma, sister-in-law, Pat Bouma. Erv will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 53 years, Esther; children and grandchildren, Cheri and Tim Burk (Justin, Jacob), Cathy and Kevin Corcoran (Kyle and Kelsey, Madison, Ryan); his mother, Angeline Zeerip; sisters and brothers, Carolyn Rietman, Marilyn Mokma, Nelva and Jerry Timmer, Vi and Ron Flokstra, Sandy and Cal Ver Beek, Jerry and Sharon Zeerip; in-laws, Alden and Nancy Quist, Annette Bouma, Harvey Bouma, John and Betty Bos, John and Joan Bouma, Pat Shananaquet, Harold and Ann Bouma, Shirley Brinks; many nieces and nephews. Erv was a faithful employee of Huizenga Gravel for over 50 years. He loved working and spending time with his family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 11 am at Messiah Christian Reformed Church, 2900 Springdale, Hudsonville with Pastor Nate Meldrim officiating. Private burial will be held at Georgetown Township Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet the family on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home (Grandville) 4145 Chicago Dr. SW. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Unity Christian High School or Hospice of Holland. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 8, 2020
