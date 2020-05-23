Erwann Basset, 22, of Farmington Hills MI, passed on May 2, 2020. Erwann was born on October 7, 1997 to Sylvaine Goujon in the Breton city of Loudéac, France. He lived around Paris until age 6 before moving to Michigan with his mother and older sister (Rozenn Basset), to join lives with their stepfather (Raj Dechen). Erwann attended Farmington Public schools and graduated from North Farmington Highschool in 2016, where he was a member of the Varsity track and field team.
Erwann was a senior at Grand Valley State University, majoring in Business.
Erwann is remembered as a smart, funny, charismatic, "full of life" young man who brightened up any room when he entered. He genuinely cared about his family and always made time for them, sharing passions like Hot Wheel Cars, basketball, animals, video games, and teaching his little brother poker. He was a loyal, true, friend. The people Erwann chose to include in his life close to his heart were few, but lifelong (Noah, Kyle, and Skyler; his girlfriend of 5 years).
Erwann is survived by his parents; Sylvaine Goujon (mother), Raj Dechen (stepfather), and Frédéric Basset (Birth Father). His siblings; Patrick Dechen (Brother), and Rozenn Basset and Isabelle Dechen (Sisters).
Arrangements by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland, MI 49423. www.langelangsterenberg.com
Erwann was a senior at Grand Valley State University, majoring in Business.
Erwann is remembered as a smart, funny, charismatic, "full of life" young man who brightened up any room when he entered. He genuinely cared about his family and always made time for them, sharing passions like Hot Wheel Cars, basketball, animals, video games, and teaching his little brother poker. He was a loyal, true, friend. The people Erwann chose to include in his life close to his heart were few, but lifelong (Noah, Kyle, and Skyler; his girlfriend of 5 years).
Erwann is survived by his parents; Sylvaine Goujon (mother), Raj Dechen (stepfather), and Frédéric Basset (Birth Father). His siblings; Patrick Dechen (Brother), and Rozenn Basset and Isabelle Dechen (Sisters).
Arrangements by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland, MI 49423. www.langelangsterenberg.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 23, 2020.